Flooding forces school closures, prompts water rescues

LEX 18 — Tuesday morning began with several high water rescues in Bourbon County, one of which involved a school bus.

A school bus driver headed down Collins Road and when she looped back, she realized the water was too high to cross and she called for help, according to Major Brent Wilson with the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office.

"She definitely did the right thing stopping prior to the deep portion of the water," Major Wilson said.

In Scott County, emergency management reports crews had to rescue about four people who were trapped in cars stuck in floodwaters.

Before 6 a.m., the school district canceled classes.

"We were sitting in my office having a meeting around 8:40 a.m. when we would have had student drivers on the roads, and it was coming down pretty bad, pretty bad, " Superintendent Billy Parker said.

Later on Tuesday, some of the water still hadn't receded. One area on Josephine Road was still flooded, an occurrence one man who lives on the street said happens once or twice a year. Although he has come to expect it, he said it never gets any easier to deal with.

"It's a little disheartening, but usually in a day or two it recedes and it's time for the cleanup," Justin Carr said.