Floodwaters in Anderson County lead to rescues

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Heavy rainfall hit Anderson County Monday night, putting many roads underwater.

Some residents worried about the water reaching their homes.

"l don't know what I'd do, I don't have a plan," said resident Faye West.

She's been living near Salt River for 40 years and said she's never seen the water get this close to her property.

"It's never gotten up in our yard but it's really getting high now," said West.

Monday night, Anderson County got over 4 inches of rain.

EMS director Bart Powell admits that amount is a lot for such a short period of time.

"The river can accommodate what we are getting, however, the aerial flooding is creating some issues," Powell said.

Powell said Drydock Road, Pigeon Fork Road, Rice Road and Avenstoke Road will remain underwater until Thursday.

But even with more rain expected, Powell predicted they should see water levels start dropping by Wednesday.

Powell reminded everyone not to drive through a flooded road.