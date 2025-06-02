Florence Police Department warns community of new 'ding dong ditch' trend

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Florence Police Department is warning the community about a new "ding dong ditch" trend that they say has recently emerged involving juveniles and young adults.

According to police, those involved in the trend have been "targeting homes in the middle of the night, kicking doors and causing property damage."

Police are urging parents and guardians to know their children's whereabouts throughout the evening and night, and although the prank could be harmless, it could lead to serious injury.

The Florence Police Department says it is actively investigating the incidents and will pursue charges against those responsible in hopes of deterring the dangerous behavior.

Police ask that anyone with information about these types of incidents call 859-647-5420.