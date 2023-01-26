Florida Gators up by 20 donors in Big Blue Slam blood drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When Thursday started, the University of Kentucky was 20 donors behind the University of Florida in the 15th annual Big Blue Slam blood drive, according to Eric Lindsey with the Kentucky Blood Center.

"It is a razor-thin margin and every single donation, every donor that comes in is going to count," Lindsey said.

It's a friendly competition between the Kentucky Blood Center/UK and LifeSouth Community Blood Center/UF, but it's also a way for KBC to increase its overall blood supply.

"We are really hopeful that we can kinda return to what the numbers were prior to 2020," Lindsey said.

In 2019, KBC had 85,000 total donations. In 2022 there were only 68,000.

"Too frequently we've been what we call critical or urgent need where we've only had sometimes only a day supply, sometimes half a day supply and we want to see that more in a 3-4 day supply if we can," he said.

Lindsey added that January has been off to an encouraging start and they want to keep it up because more donors mean more help for people in need.

That's why Rashaun West donates. He thinks about people like his father-in-law who had cancer and needed a blood transfusion.

"You never know when you may be put in a position where you need someone else's help so it's always good to do unto others as you would have them do unto you," West said while giving blood.

25 percent of blood at KBC goes to cancer patients so if not for the free t-shirt, Starbucks gift card, and other goodies you get when you donate at the UK Student Center, let that be your why. Or maybe you just really want the Cats to beat the Gators!

"Maybe you're on the couch at home and you're on the fence about coming out — you could be the difference in whether we win or lose the competition," Lindsey said.

The last day of the competition is Friday. Anyone who wants to donate can go to the UK Student Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also find a donation center near you here. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome as space allows.

In addition to a "Basketball School" long-sleeve shirt, donors will also be entered to win two lower-level tickets to the UK-UF men's basketball game on February 4th.

