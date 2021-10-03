Florida win kicks off October energy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Big Blue Nation is still plenty energized after the big win on Saturday against the Florida Gators.

This is just the start of an exciting month in Lexington. Not only do we have UK football, but we're less than a week away from Keeneland.

"It's a great night to be a UK football fan, I'll tell you that," said one UK fan on State Street.

"Mark Stoops has changed the program," said another. "He has brought so much hype to the Bluegrass."

"Lexington has so much to offer," said Kline Palmer. "So many people from out of the county, out of the state, and everything are coming in for Keeneland, for football games, for everything. It's just awesome for our city and for our state."

After taking a bite into a top 10 team and sending the Gators swimming back to Gainesville, there's energy in Lexington.

"It is truly an exciting night," one fan said. "My dad texted me and said it has been like 35 years since we won, so that's cool!"

"Not only this weekend here but Keeneland starts next week, LSU, we could be going into Georgia looking at 5-0 or 6-0 going into Georgia," said Alan Coffey. "What an awesome time."

Lexington fire officials say there was a trash fire and a couch fire on State Street. Cats fans celebrated in typical Lexington upset fashion. This is just the start. With Keeneland starting next weekend and the LSU Tigers coming to town, this is the energy businesses have been waiting for.

"We knew Lexington needed our rooms so we really got everything into gear," said Stephanie Toy, who is the general manager of the new Elwood Hotel.

The owners are based out of state but made this hotel their project at the start of the pandemic. They renovated last year and earlier this year, just in time for when events picked back up.

"Our goal was to really get open for those concerts," she said. "They had an opportunity to shut it down, renovate it, they put multimillion dollars into it. Really do it right and open when the time was right."

It's time to rest up, Big Blue Nation. We'll see you on Friday for Keeneland and Saturday for LSU.