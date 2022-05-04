Flower shops affected by inflation, supply chain issues ahead of Mother's Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mother's Day is on Sunday and people are hitting up flower shops across the commonwealth.

But the supply chain may stop shoppers from finding mom's favorite plant this year.

"This mother's day is a little tricky, "said florist Beau Spicer.

He owns Loui's Flower Power Shop in Lexington.

Spicer said while people may have luck finding things like roses, geraniums, and smaller house plants, other tropical flowers the shop must purchase from out of state.

LEX 18

"Things like Hibiscus, Mandevilla, and Plumbago. They are not able to get us that second or third load that we need," said Spicer.

Spicer said the good news is customers won't have to shell out more than a couple more dollars for an arrangement.

"You're looking at probably a 10 to 12% increase," he said.

LEX 18

But the cost to keep these plants alive is a different story.

"Things like fertilizer, pesticides, and insecticides, in some instances, have doubled in price. What you could pay 15 dollars for last year is $24, $25, $26, $27 this year," said Spicer.

He encourages shoppers to get all their items while they are available.

"Don't wait! What we have right now might be different next week and the week after that," said Spicer.