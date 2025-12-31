Floyd County reports 17 confirmed cases of whooping cough as outbreak continues

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Floyd County Health Department confirmed three additional cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17 in the ongoing outbreak.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can spread rapidly through communities. Health officials are urging all residents to ensure they are up to date on their pertussis vaccinations, which remain the most effective protection against the disease.

The illness typically begins with symptoms resembling a common cold, including a runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, mild cough, and low-grade fever. As pertussis progresses, symptoms can worsen significantly and may include severe or prolonged coughing fits accompanied by a distinctive high-pitched "whooping" sound when breathing.

Officials say that residents who believe they may have been exposed to pertussis and are experiencing symptoms should contact their medical provider immediately for evaluation and guidance.

Those unsure of their vaccination status or with questions about pertussis can call 606-886-2788 for assistance.