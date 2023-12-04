Flu, COVID-19 cases on the rise in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Flu and COVID-19 cases are spreading in Fayette County, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The City of Lexington is now up to 227 lab-confirmed flu cases, including 40 last week, making it three straight weeks with 40-plus new cases. Health officials say almost 87% of the 227 cases have not received the seasonal flu shot.

The city also saw 349 new COVID-19 cases last week, which does not include home-test kits. With 371 cases the week before, that's the highest two-week total (720) since 841 between February 5-18, 2023.

The health department recommends getting vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. For those without insurance or kids with Medicaid, you can get free flu and COVID-19 shots in our Public Health Clinic Monday-Thursday by same-day appointment by calling (859) 288-2483. They also encourage others with insurance to get the COVID-19 shot at area pharmacies or medical providers (go to vaccine.gov for more information).