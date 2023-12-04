Watch Now
News

Actions

Flu, COVID-19 cases on the rise in Fayette County

An at-home flu vaccine may be on the horizon for 2024
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
An at-home flu vaccine may be on the horizon for 2024
Posted at 11:39 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 11:39:41-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Flu and COVID-19 cases are spreading in Fayette County, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The City of Lexington is now up to 227 lab-confirmed flu cases, including 40 last week, making it three straight weeks with 40-plus new cases. Health officials say almost 87% of the 227 cases have not received the seasonal flu shot.

The city also saw 349 new COVID-19 cases last week, which does not include home-test kits. With 371 cases the week before, that's the highest two-week total (720) since 841 between February 5-18, 2023.

The health department recommends getting vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. For those without insurance or kids with Medicaid, you can get free flu and COVID-19 shots in our Public Health Clinic Monday-Thursday by same-day appointment by calling (859) 288-2483. They also encourage others with insurance to get the COVID-19 shot at area pharmacies or medical providers (go to vaccine.gov for more information).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18