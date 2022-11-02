Flu season surge in Kentucky, same-day flu shots available

(LEX 18) — Concerns are high in Clark County as parents are reporting hundreds of flu cases within the school district; however, only six cases are reported through the Clark County Health Department.

Doctors only report cases confirmed through PCR testing to the state and most physicians use rapid testing, according to Clark County Health Department Director Becky Kissick.

Kissick says rapid testing is "considered probably and it doesn't have to be reported to us."

She tells us the number of flu cases reported for the state of Kentucky this year is already 95 times higher than a year ago.

"Last year at this time we as a state, not just Clark County, but as a state confirmed only three cases. Now we have 286 and our flu status on a statewide level is now widespread."

School leaders in Clark County confirmed deep cleaning protocols are underway at every school in the district and they have reached out to parents with more information.

Powell County Schools will be closed through November 8 due to illness, though it's not specified if it is the flu causing this closure, according to the district's Facebook page.

The flu vaccine is encouraged and free flu vaccines are available at the Fayette County Health Department.

Same day appointments can be made every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Walk-ins are not accepted and vaccines are given based on availability.

The CDC recommends everyone six months old and older be vaccinated for the flu.