Flying with gifts? The TSA's guide on having a smooth flight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — “This time of year is like the Super Bowl,” said TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell.

He’s been waiting for this day all year.

But for those hitting the airport, traveling can be more stressful during the holiday, especially when you are trying to cram Christmas gifts into the rest of the luggage.

"A prepared family is a successful family,” added Howell.

Whether you’re packing presents or not, the Blue Grass Airport and TSA suggest travelers get to the airport early.

“Just go into it with patience and an open mind, especially this time of year. Go in with the thought that ‘hey, it may be a little busier than it typically is,’" said Lauren Zimmerman.

Both Howell and Zimmerman added that how people pack their presents matters. The TSA suggests putting gifts in bags instead of wrapping them because if wrapping sets off a monitor, agents will open presents early.

“No one at the TSA wants to be the Grinch. We don't want to unwrap your gift, we don't want to have to take things out of your bag. So, we ask that you pay attention to what you bring with you,” Howell said.

TSA also suggests that if people are traveling with something sentimental, they should put it in their carry-on.

“General rule of thumb, high-value items, it's just good to keep it on you,” Howell noted.

But what if travelers don’t know if a gift can travel with them?

According to the agency, their website has a feature where you can search for whether specific items are allowed on an airplane.

“Great resource for that kind of outside-the-norm items,” said Howell.

The airport says if you take these steps, and plan properly, your holiday journey will be merry, not miserable.

“It’s really great to be a part of reuniting folks for the holidays. I get to pass through baggage claim pretty frequently working here. It's great to see those reunions and special moments and being a part of that."

