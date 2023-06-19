Following toddler’s near-drowning, experts urge parents to supervise kids at pools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Parents and kids returned to the pool at Woodland Park in Lexington Sunday, less than 24 hours after a 3-year-old nearly drowned, closing the pool, police said.

“Oh it’s terrifying,” said parent and former lifeguard Caryn Huber. She commended the lifeguards who helped to save the child’s life. “They saved this little girl’s life.”

Westley Renfro had arrived at the pool with his kids on Saturday when it became clear something was very wrong.

“It was really hard seeing a lifeless 3-year-old lying there,” Renfro said. “Especially with me having a 3-year-old as well.”

She says it’s around that time the child’s mother came up to his wife and asked if the child who lifeguards had removed from the pool was a girl wearing a mickey mouse outfit. He said it was.

“I suppose the mother wasn't paying attention to her child,” Renfro said.

That’s a piece of information that police have not confirmed. The mother was in a different pool, hundreds of feet away from her child, Renfro said.

He said he makes a point to keep a close eye on his kids while they are swimming, including when they are in their backyard inflatable pool.

Close supervision of children while they are swimming is extremely important when it comes to water safety, according to McKenzie Stafford, the office manager at Aqua Tots, which offers swim lessons to kids

“We want to stay focused without distractions because, as we see, things can happen very quickly,” Stafford said. Additionally, it’s important not to rely on puddle jumpers or floaties. “They can give a false sense of security.”

It’s important, she said, to teach kids they should only go swimming with adult supervision or adult permission. They also say barriers, like a fence, can be important.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for kids aged 1-4.