'Food for Fines': LEXPARK announces return of canned food drive program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "Food for Fines" is back for 2021.

The Lexington Parking Authority announced Monday that the "Food for Fines" canned food drive program in partnership with God's Pantry Food Bank will once again run this year.

The program runs from Monday, November 22 through Friday, December 17.

Customers who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police issued parking citation. Customers with multiple citations may bring in as many cans as they wish and receive $15 credit for every set of 10 cans. Past due citations are eligible.

The LEXPARK office is located at 122 North Broadway.

All canned food donations received by LEXPARK will be donated to God's Pantry Food Bank. Canned vegetables which are at least 14-15 oz. large and protein items such as canned meat, beans, or peanut butter are suggested.

Expired, damaged, or opened food donations will not be accepted. Please be considerate when selecting donated items. LEXPARK reserves the right to revoke a customer’s participation in this program at any time.

COVID-19 note: Masks are required at the LEXPARK office and staff will safely assist those making donations.