For Naomi Judd's family, tour is a chance to grieve, reflect

FILE - Naomi Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd, of The Judds, perform at the "Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country," in Las Vegas, April 4, 2011. Fans will have a chance to say goodbye to Naomi Judd, the late matriarch of the Grammy-winning country duo The Judds, on a tour starting Friday. Wynonna Judd will helm the 11-city tour. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Sep 30, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fans will have a chance to say goodbye to Naomi Judd, the late matriarch of the Grammy-winning country duo The Judds, on a tour starting Friday.

The Judd family continues to grieve her sudden death on April 30 only weeks after the tour was announced. Wynonna Judd, who will helm the 11-city tour starting Friday, called it "devastatingly beautiful" to relive her memories of her mom during the tour.

Daughter Ashley Judd recalled her mother's compassion and desire to learn, as well as her efforts to reduce the stigma of mental health.

The family hopes that fans will be uplifted by her legacy of music and advocacy.

