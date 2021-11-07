"Force on the Course" fundraiser for disabled veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many people hit the golf course Sunday afternoon to help America's disabled veterans.

The "Force on the Course" event was organized by the Do Something Extraordinary Golf Club, an after-school club made up of Fayette County students.

More than 30 students hit the links with more than two dozen veterans who signed up to play in the event.

The ultimate goal is to raise money and awareness of the issues facing America's disabled military heroes and to help jumpstart an adaptive golf group.

The head of DSE said the veterans served as good examples of what can be done despite challenges.

"We also have Ben Brown, who is a good friend and military and he's got his solo rider golf cart that he's going to be riding around and playing with today. And he's actually brought some friends as well who are also going to be riding solo rider golf cart to be able to let our kids see what that looks like, and that it is possible that you can overcome all kinds of challenges and stuff and still be able to do fun things like golf," said Shad Lacefield.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton was there to support the effort along with Shea Taylor, an amputee named one of the top 10 adaptive golfers in America.