Forecaster Bayne Froney joins the LEX 18 StormTracker Weather team

Central Kentucky’s most experienced and reliable weather team has a new member.

Bayne Froney will join the LEX 18 StormTracker weather team in early September as a weekend morning weather forecaster.

For the past year, Bayne has been working as a weather forecaster and multi-media journalist at KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas, where she has seen her fair share of wild weather. Before that, she served a similar role at KERO-TV in Bakersfield, California.

Bayne became part of the E.W. Scripps Journalism Career Program after graduating from Arizona State University with a degree in broadcast journalism. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State University’s Applied Meteorology Program and is working on a master’s degree in geoscience.

In her spare time, Bayne loves being outdoors, whether that’s hiking, playing sports, or just going for a walk. When she is inside, she is usually trying new recipes in the kitchen and is always looking for new recommendations. Her co-workers and friends describe her as smart, charismatic, enthusiastic, warm, helpful, bubbly, determined, and caring.

Bayne, who grew up in Livonia, Michigan, says she’s excited to move to Kentucky and be closer to her parents, who now live in Ohio.

Bayne’s first day with LEX 18 is September 7. She will make her on-air debut with the weekend morning team on September 10.