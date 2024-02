NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office reports that a grand jury indicted former Bloomfield Police Chief Harry Steve Cambron on charges from a case he was involved in.

According to police, he is charged with tampering with physical evidence, falsely reporting an incident, and official misconduct first-degree.

Cambron's arraignment is set for March 7 at 1:00 p.m. in circuit court.