Former EKU aviation professor pleads guilty to child porn charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Eastern Kentucky University aviation professor pleaded guilty on Tuesday to child porn charges.

36-year-old Kyle Knezevich pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove to attempting to produce child pornography.

On September 7, 2023, an EKU student found a camera in a men's bathroom on campus. Investigation revealed that Knezevich planted the camera.

A search of Knezevich's home revealed that he produced recordings of both adult and minor men from 2009 through 2023.

Videos were found that were recorded in campus bathrooms, locker rooms, and Knezevich's home bathroom.

As part of his plea agreement, Knezevich admitted to creating videos with the objective of capturing the minor males engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Knezevich is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16. He faces 15-30 years in prison.