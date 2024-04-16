Former EKU aviation professor sentenced for attempting to produce child porn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Eastern Kentucky University aviation professor has been sentenced for attempting to produce child pornography.

On Tuesday, 36-year-old Kyle Knezevich was sentenced to 220 months in prison.

On September 7, 2023, an EKU student found a camera in a men's bathroom on campus. Investigation revealed that Knezevich planted the camera.

A search of Knezevich's home revealed that he produced recordings of both adult and minor men from 2009 through 2023.

Videos were found that were recorded in campus bathrooms, locker rooms, and Knezevich's home bathroom.

As part of his plea agreement, Knezevich admitted to creating videos with the objective of capturing the minor males engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Under federal law, Knezevich must serve 85% of his prison sentence. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.