Former jail officer in Kentucky convicted of unlawful force

AP
Posted at 3:24 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 15:24:50-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate.

Thirty-two-year-old Darrell Taylor is a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

He was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville.

The Justice Department says the detainee, who suffered serious injury, including a broken and displaced jaw, did not testify.

The Justice Department said the director of the detention center testified that the force shown on a video entered as evidence was not consistent with training.

Taylor faces up to 10 years when he is sentenced Jan. 25.

