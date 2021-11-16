Former Kentucky Congressman Larry Hopkins dies at 88

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Kentucky Congressman Larry J. Hopkins has died.

Larry Hopkins was elected in 1978 to serve Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District. He served seven terms. Hopkins was also a ranking member on the House Armed Services committee.

LEX 18 confirmed Hopkins' death, but former Kentucky Wildcat Rex Chapman also tweeted about the news late Monday night.

My best buddy @MrJoshHopkins ‘ pops passed tonight.



Larry Hopkins - a Marine. Was in the KY House and Senate. Elected 1978. Served 7 terms. Ranking member on the House Armed Services committee. Rachel Maddow once used him as an example of bipartisanship…https://t.co/Nfd50UWP4e pic.twitter.com/OpcZb0tnp8 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 16, 2021

Hopkins died at the age of 88.