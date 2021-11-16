Watch
Former Kentucky Congressman Larry Hopkins dies at 88

Posted at 8:05 AM, Nov 16, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Kentucky Congressman Larry J. Hopkins has died.

Larry Hopkins was elected in 1978 to serve Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District. He served seven terms. Hopkins was also a ranking member on the House Armed Services committee.

LEX 18 confirmed Hopkins' death, but former Kentucky Wildcat Rex Chapman also tweeted about the news late Monday night.

Hopkins died at the age of 88.

