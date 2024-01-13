Former Kentucky Executive Cabinet secretary J. Michael Brown passes away

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — “I am truly hurting over the loss of my long-time friend and advisor.

Those are the words of Governor Andy Beshear in reaction to the news of J. Michael Brown's passing.

The governor issued a statement Saturday morning, paying homage to his former coworker.

J. Michael Brown served as Beshear's secretary of the Executive Cabinet from 2019-2022.

Prior to that position, Brown served as deputy attorney general, also under Beshear during his time as AG.

He also worked under Andy's father, Steve Beshear, as the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary.

"Michael made a positive difference in the lives of so many people – including mine. His guidance and advice were unmatched, and so was his friendship," Governor Andy Beshear said.

"Throughout his career, he served our country and state with poise and decency. Those who really knew Michael were truly blessed. Please join Britainy and me in praying for his wife, Joan, their children and family during this difficult time.”