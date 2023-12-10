Former Kentucky governor Julian Carroll passes away at 92

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Commonwealth said goodbye to a long time lawmaker and public servant Sunday morning.

LEX 18 has learned former Kentucky governor Julian Carroll passed away just after 4:45 a.m. at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

The Carroll family released a statement in the wake of the news, reading in part:

"As a family, it is with the heaviest of hearts that we grieve the loss of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His steadfast faith and positive outlook on life, his untenable and constant love for his family, and his giving heart and warm embrace will forever be missed."

Carroll was born in West Paducah, Kentucky on April 16 1931, the third of eleven children.

His career serving the Bluegrass State started shortly after his graduation from law school at the University of Kentucky in 1956.

Carroll served five terms in the Kentucky House of Representatives, including Speaker of the House from 1968-1970.

That was followed by a term as Lieutenant Governor under Wendell Ford, eventually succeeding Ford after he went to the Senate.

In 1975, Carroll won a full term as governor with a record margin of victory.

Carroll’s legacy as governor includes implementing a modernization of the state’s judicial system and championing legislation to eliminate the private bail-bond system.

Governor Carroll also did a lot of work to invest in public schools across the Commonwealth.

He invested heavily in teacher salaries, eliminated fees for required classes and provided free textbooks.

Carroll also established a School Building Authority to help poor school districts build new schools. In addition, vocational and special education were expanded while a pilot program for the gifted and talented was initiated.

Expanding the state park system, creating stricter safety enforcement, and opposing the damming of the Reed River were other highlights of Carroll's time in office.

Carroll took on national roles when he served as chairman of the National Governors Association and co-chairman of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

In 2004, Carroll was elected to the Kentucky Senate where he served for 16 years.

Carroll's time as a senator ended in 2020.

During that time, Carroll was facing sexual misconduct allegations stemming from a potential incident in 2005.

He leaves behind four children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral arraignments have not been announced yet.

Carroll was 92 years old.