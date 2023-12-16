Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll remembered at Capitol for many years of service to Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A memorial service for former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll was held on Friday in the Capitol rotunda.

“He was always forward-thinking, forward-looking, full of zeal,” said former senator Lacey T. Smith.

Carroll died this past week at 92 years old. His legacy includes holding severing in the KY house, senate, and lt. governor. He was governor from 1974 to 1979. He spent 38 years of his life in elected office, which Smith noted is longer than the great statesman Henry Clay.

During his time as governor, he doubled the salaries of some teachers, Smith said.

“Julian believed education was the way forward for Kentucky,” Smith said.

He also modernized the state’s judicial system, and stopped the damming of the Red River Gorge, according to former Lt. Governor Crit Laullen.

“He was the last of the all-powerful governors where the script for the day was set up by the governor, the budget for the day was set up by the governor,” said Senate President Robert Stivers.

Stivers described him as a great orator in the Senate, someone who could give a very good stump speech. They would find themselves on opposite sides of debates in the Senate.

“I would call Jullian Carroll my friend,” Stivers said, choking up. “You’ve traveled far, now it’s time for you to rest as well.

Carroll’s son, Kenneth, said his father loved projects, his ultimate project in life was helping the commonwealth. He offered advice to those in the room.

“Today, in remembrance of him I want you all to think about where we are this time of year in the holidays,” Kenneth said. “Find a way to do projects with your family, your friends and this commonwealth.”

Governor Andy Beshear noted how this is the third Kentucky governor to die in just over a year.

“For me, today is another reminder that our time on earth is limited and what we do with our precious time matters,” Beshear said.

He also praised Carroll’s years of service to Kentuckians, saying he used his time on Earth for good purposes.

