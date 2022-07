(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky lawmaker Robert Goforth pleaded guilty to domestic assault and accepted a plea deal July 14.

Goforth was arrested in 2020 and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Under the plea deal, his strangulation charge was dismissed. He pleaded guilty to his fourth-degree domestic violence charge, which includes a sentence of 59 days.

Goforth remains on bond until his report date.