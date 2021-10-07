Watch
Former Kentucky lawyer sues Facebook, claiming it suppressed his posts

Matt Rourke/AP
In this May 16, 2012 photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook's stock has fallen below $30 for the first time. That's down 20 percent since its stock began trading publicly on May 18, following one of the most anticipated stock offerings in history. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 2:03 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 14:03:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky lawyer has filed a lawsuit against Facebook, accusing it of committing fraud by suppressing his posts containing conservative viewpoints.

Eric Deters is a former lawyer in Ohio and Northern Kentucky and an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump. He filed his lawsuit after he said he discovered his posts weren’t being properly displayed to the public.

He alleges his posts were targeted even if he paid the social media company to boost them.

Deters retired from practicing law after his license to practice was revoked in Kentucky.

