Former Kentucky unemployment director found dead

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Kentucky unemployment insurance director Muncie McNamara was found dead Sunday in Bardstown. He was 39.

According to his obituary, McNamara died "after a battle with chronic depression."

"We are running this as a death investigation," Bardstown Police Chief Kim Kraezig told WDRB. "There is no suspect, it's believed to be self inflicted."

McNamara served as Kentucky's unemployment insurance director for roughly four months before being fired. Back in July of 2020, Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman received criticism after it was revealed that McNamara was hired despite having no previous experience with unemployment systems or state government. It was also revealed that McNamara was the husband of one of Coleman's friends, Audrey Haydon.