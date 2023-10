(LEX 18) — The LEX 18 family is mourning one of its own.

Former LEX 18 anchor, reporter, and executive producer Bonnie Krasik died at 67 in Florida last week. She has lived there since 2017.

While at WLEX-TV, Bonnie served as a morning news anchor, medical reporter, and a member of the management team.

Her television career spanned more than 30 years.