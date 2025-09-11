Former London mayor files lawsuit against city council

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former London Mayor Randall Weddle has filed a lawsuit against the city council, calling his removal from office an "unprecedented and unlawful power grab."

According to the lawsuit, three council members were appointed and not elected, raising the question of how appointed members could remove an elected official.

The lawsuit further states that the removal was based on ordinary policy disagreements rather than actual misconduct.

According to the lawsuit, multiple violations of Kentucky's Open Meetings Act occurred, including holding the removal hearing in a courthouse that limited public access and conducting private discussions about appointing a replacement mayor.

The lawsuit details that one removal charge involves the mayor signing loan documents for a multimillion-dollar fairgrounds project using city-owned Levi Jackson Park as collateral.

According to the lawsuit, the removal of Weddle challenges the constitutionality of Kentucky's mayoral removal statute, claiming it's too vague and violates the separation of powers.

The lawsuit mentions a petition with "thousands of signatures" supporting the mayor and opposing his removal.

According to the lawsuit, the appointment of London's first female mayor should be challenged on the grounds of its legitimacy.

The lawsuit seeks to have the mayor reinstated and to declare the removal invalid.

Weddle released the following statement to LEX 18: