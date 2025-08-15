Former London police officer files lawsuit against Mayor Weddle and the city

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former London Police Department Officer Jared Hale has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Randall Weddle and the City of London, according to documents.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Laurel County Circuit Court on Thursday, involves allegations of misconduct by public officials and potential misuse of authority.

According to documents, the lawsuit references the deadly shooting where Doug Harless was shot during the execution of a search warrant at 511 Vanzant Road. However, the warrant was reportedly for 489 Vanzant Road. In the lawsuit, Hale claims he was not involved in serving the warrant that resulted in Harless' death.

The documents state that Mayor Weddle and City Attorney Bryson allegedly obtained an audio recording of a call between Hale and Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield contrary to dispatch guidelines. The lawsuit claims this audio was then leaked to a social media page to create a "false public narrative" that the shooting was Hale's fault.

According to the documents, the lawsuit details how the city denied a newspaper's open records request about officers on administrative leave, citing privacy concerns. However, documents detail that the city attorney later contacted the newspaper to inform them about Hale being placed on administrative leave.

Hale claims Mayor Weddle's actions placed him in a "false light" by implying he was responsible for the Harless shooting and reportedly led to Hale receiving threats on social media, according to the documents.

According to the documents, Hale alleges he was subjected to harassment based on his sex and religious beliefs.

The lawsuit, according to documents, claims Hale was constructively terminated on March 30, 2025, as a result of "continued, unrelenting harassment."

Hale is now a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.