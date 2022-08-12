Watch Now
News

Actions

Former Louisville detective to plead guilty to federal charges in the shooting of Breonna Taylor

breonna-01-as-ht-200513_hpMain_16x9_992.jpg
Family of Breonna Taylor
breonna-01-as-ht-200513_hpMain_16x9_992.jpg
Posted at 4:56 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 16:56:31-04

(LEX 18) — A former Louisville police detective plans to plead guilty to federal charges in the 2020 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, reports say.

Former detective Kelly Goddlett would be the first conviction in the case.

Goodlett, her attorney, and an attorney representing the Justice Department confirmed her plea agreement during an online court hearing Friday. A hearing was set for August 22.

Goodlett was released on a $10,000 bond.

LMPD VIA CNN.jpg

Goodlett was federally charged on Aug. 4, along with former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison, and Sgt. Kyle Meany.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate