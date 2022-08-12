Former Louisville detective to plead guilty to federal charges in the shooting of Breonna Taylor

(LEX 18) — A former Louisville police detective plans to plead guilty to federal charges in the 2020 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, reports say.

Former detective Kelly Goddlett would be the first conviction in the case.

Goodlett, her attorney, and an attorney representing the Justice Department confirmed her plea agreement during an online court hearing Friday. A hearing was set for August 22.

Goodlett was released on a $10,000 bond.

Louisville Metro Police Department via CNN

Goodlett was federally charged on Aug. 4, along with former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison, and Sgt. Kyle Meany.

