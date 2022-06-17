Former President Trump endorses Cameron in 2023 Governor's Race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that will be endorsing Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron in the 2023 Governor's Race.

"A young star is born before our very eyes, and his name is Daniel Cameron," was said in the statement.

Thank you President Trump! pic.twitter.com/JL5Qfqgo8F — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronAG) June 16, 2022

Cameron announced back in May that he would enter the Governor's race saying "I've decided to run for Governor because Kentucky needs a leader who reflects the values of the men, women, and children of all 120 counties."

The statement went on to say "At every level, Daniel has stood out, he will be a Great Governor of Kentucky, and has my complete and total endorsement."

As of now, there are currently nine Republicans to announce a campaign in the gubernatorial race.