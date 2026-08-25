Former Shelby County corrections officer pleads guilty in inmate sex abuse case

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A former Shelby County detention officer has pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the sexual abuse of an inmate under his supervision, Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced Tuesday.

Ladonis Mayfield, 32, pleaded guilty Monday in Shelby Circuit Court to two counts of third-degree sodomy, a Class D felony, and one count of first-degree official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to court charges, Mayfield sodomized a female inmate under his supervision while employed and on duty as a corrections officer at the Shelby County Detention Center. Prosecutors said the abuse occurred twice on the same day.

Under the plea agreement, Mayfield will receive a three-year prison sentence. He must complete a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

Authorities said Mayfield also will be subject to five years of post-incarceration supervision upon his release and will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Mayfield is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 26.

