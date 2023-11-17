Former sheriff's office employee and wife charged after alleged thefts

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people, one of them a former employee of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, have been charged after alleged thefts, according to a release from the office.

A release from the LCSO, a former employee of the sheriff's office 29-year-old Joshua Velasco, was "charged with four counts of complicity to commit theft by deception value of $1000 or more but less than $10,000 on each count. Also charged with one count of Complicity to commit theft by deception $500 or more but less than $1000."

Velasco's wife, 27-year-old Camille Velasco, was "charged with four counts of theft by deception value of $1000 or more but less than $10,000 on each count. Also charged with one count of theft by deception $500 or more but less than $1000."

After becoming aware of the allegations, a criminal investigation started that resulted in Velasco's termination from his job at the sheriff's office.

Both Velasco and his wife were released on a $2500 bond and are scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 27.