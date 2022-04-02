Watch
Former Tates Creek student hurt in an accident

Milligan University Athletics
Posted at 10:59 AM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 10:59:10-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18_ — A Former Tates Creek High School student is recovering from injuries after being hit by a car.

Alex Mortimer was a Tates Creek alumni and is currently part of the track team at Milligan University near the Tennessee-Virginia border. According to a statement from the school, he and two other teammates were out running when a driver hit them, then tried to drive away before crashing into the median.

Mortimer is in the hospital and is being treated for a broken leg and a dislocated shoulder. One of the other runners, Sophomore Eli Cramer, was killed.

According to NBC affiliate WCYB in Virginia, police have arrested the driver on charges including DUI and Manslaughter.

