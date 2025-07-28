Former UK Basketball player faces criminal trespassing and resisting arrest charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A citation by the Lexington Police Department revealed that former University of Kentucky Basketball player, 40-year-old Ramel Bradley, was arrested on Sunday and charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespassing, among other charges.

According to the citation, Bradley allegedly "entered or remained unlawfully upon a premise as to which notice against trespass is given by fencing or other enclosure."

Further, the citation read that Bradley allegedly prevented an officer from "effecting an arrest by using physical force or creating a substantial risk of causing physical injury" to an officer. The citation added that Bradley allegedly had a marijuana blunt on him at the time of his arrest and was operating a vehicle without a valid license.

The citation listed Bradley's charges as possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without a license, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespassing, and second-degree disorderly conduct.