Former UK Coach Hal Mumme arrested at Lexington hotel

Posted at 11:01 AM, May 27, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky football coach Hal Mumme was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the Hyatt in downtown, according to an arrest citation.

The citation says Mumme allegedly refused to leave a building after officers asked him to leave multiple times and became physical with an officer during an arrest attempt.

Mumme is charged with criminal trespassing in the second degree and resisting arrest.

His arraignment is set for 1 p.m. Friday.

Mumme led UK as head coach from 1997-2000. He left Kentucky with a 20-26 record, including a 10-22 record in the SEC and an 0-2 record in two bowl appearances.

He has recently become more involved in the NIL era and launched his own NIL agency, Hal Mumme and Associates, earlier in May.

