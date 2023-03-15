Former UK track star, theater major turns chair on 'The Voice'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former University of Kentucky athlete and theater major caught the attention of a respected musician on NBC's "The Voice" Tuesday night.

You may remember 24-year-old Chloe Abbott putting on her spikes and sprinting to victory for UK's track and field team. But, Abbott has always had a passion for music alongside her athletic abilities.

During her opening video on 'The Voice', you can see Abbott practicing at UK's track and field facility. She brought along her mom and her longtime coach to her audition.

Abbott's rendition of the Bee Gee's "How Deep Is Your Love" compelled Chance the Rapper to turn his chair for her, inviting her to be on his team for the season.

"I'm so glad he took a chance on me," Abbott said.

Once Abbott revealed her standing as an Olympic hopeful, she gained even more respect from the judges.

"I think she was the artist I was looking to find," said Chance.

