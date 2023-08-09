Former Woodford County teacher follows passion of wood-burned pet portraits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You know how sweet it is having that corner office?

You get a little bit of extra space — and even a window.

"I love the light," said Bre Kort. "The fact that it feels cozy to me."

It's cozy, like that feeling of relaxation next to a warm fire.

"You know, I have the space where the only thing I have to think about is creating," Kort said.

Kort is a former Woodford County High School teacher. She taught back in 2020. She left her job to pursue her passion in her art studio full-time.

"I kept coming up with these projects for them, and I'm like, that's such a cool project, I wish I was doing that," she said.

She says she loved her time as a teacher, and one of the best parts was working with the students. She admits it was hard, but wanted to continue following her passion in her studio. One of her specialties is wood-burned pet portraits. Want more than just a picture of your dog? Want more than just a photo in a frame?

"I fell in love with the warmth and the color," Kort said.

Picking a career is like a color palette. Pick one — or two. The opportunities are endless. Even though she is no longer teaching in the classroom, she hopes her last lesson is the one that leaves the greatest impact.

"Maybe it'll give them some inspiration to do something similar if that's what they want to do," she said.

