9-year-old Calvin Johnson was "built for this mullet," as he claims.

Calvin is a Top 25 finalist in the 2023 Kids Mullet Showdown on mulletchamp.com.

Vote for Calvin here. You have until August 11 to vote.

Last year, the 9-year-old kid of Fort Campbell saw there was a mullet competition. He had just a baby mullet at the time and knew he was meant to win this competition. His dad is in the Army and they have a shared love of 'Merica.