Fort Knox Memorial Day service, cemetary visitation

FORT KNOX, Ky. (LEX 18) — The post’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Main Post Cemetery at Fort Knox Army Base starting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, and the installation will have its annual cemetery visitation on the same day.

The ceremony will include remarks by Adjutant General of the Army Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy. During the event, Rampy will participate in a ceremonial wreath-laying – a tradition honoring all U.S. service members who lost their lives in defense of the United States. The event will also feature a 21-gun salute, Prisoners of War/Missing in Action remembrance ceremony, flag folding, and the playing of taps.

The ceremony is closed to the general public this year, but it can be viewed later on the Fort Knox Facebook page.

Memorial Day also marks the 118 cemeteries on Fort Knox opening to families. Access to the cemeteries will be made available from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Fort Knox Range Operations staff will be posted at six checkpoints around the installation to help those seeking specific gravesites.

All visitors ages 18 and older must be prepared to provide a valid driver’s license and cell phone number when entering any checkpoint. All vehicles are subject to search upon entry. Prohibited items include firearms, alcohol or glass containers of any kind, digging implements, and metal detectors. Visitors are required to stay on the established road network while in the range complex.