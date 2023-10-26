Founder of Veteran's Club indicted by federal grand jury

(LEX 18) — A federal grand jury indicted the Founder of the Veteran's Club, Jeremy Harrell, after allegedly improperly taking unemployment benefits from the VA.

Harrell served in the Army from February 2003 through April 2004.

According to Harrell's indictment, he was awarded IU benefits in April 2011 after signing the application in January 2011, which stated that he was obligated to inform the VA if he returned to work.

In January 2019, he founded the Veteran's Club, a non-profit that provides services to help veterans.

Harrell has worked since he founded the club in 2019 and, according to his indictment, exceeding 40 hours per week.

Harrell's indictment states that he claimed to have severe post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms that restricted him from socializing or his ability to be involved in public activities.

According to Harrell's indictment, he has been ineligible to receive IU benefits but has received more than $100,000.

Harrell is scheduled to appear in court on November 1 at 10:30 a.m.