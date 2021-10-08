Four hurt, including two children, after collision in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people are hurt after a traffic collision that occurred around 8 a.m. Friday in Scott County.

According to Scott County Sheriff's Office, two vehicles collided head-on in a curve on Long Lick Pike, between Glass Pike and Loyd Road.

The four people, including two children, were transported to UK Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Fog and wet conditions were present at the time of the collision, but it is unknown if the weather played a factor in the crash.

Long Lick Pike between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike will be closed for the time-being as officials investigate the crash.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office advises to avoid this area.

