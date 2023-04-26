Four injured in building collapse at construction site in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four construction employees were injured while working on a roof truss when a domino collapse happened, according to Richmond Fire Chief Sam Kirby.

Richmond Fire Department responded to a call of a building collapse at a construction site on Four Mile Road around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Chief Kirby tell us a worker was pinned and freed by a crane operator before fire crews arrived.

He said this could have been a death and the workers got lucky.

The four workers were alert when transported for medical care.

Chief Kirby also told us this construction was a God's Pantry facility.

Construction has paused until OSHA can come.

We have a crew on scene, stay with us for the latest updates.