Four killed, three hurt in Boone County shooting

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people are dead after a shooting at a Florence home Saturday morning.

According to Florence Police, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. with multiple calls coming in for an active shooter.

Seven people were found inside the home when officers got on scene.

Police said four people were pronounced dead at the scene while three more were taken to the hospital.

Officers quickly found the suspected shooter near Farmview Drive and US42.

As they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, police say the suspect sped off leading to a pursuit.

That chase ended at Dale Heimbrock Way near Hicks Pike after the suspect's car went off the road into a ditch.

According to police, the suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The three shooting victims taken to the hospital are listed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation within the Florence Police Department.