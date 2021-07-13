Four members of Kentucky family, including three children, killed in Virginia crash

NEWPORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four members of a Kentucky family have died in a crash on their way back home from vacation.

The family was vacationing in Virginia Beach and heading back to Northern Kentucky on Monday when the driver went off the road on I-64, into a grassy shoulder, and hit a pole. The car then caught fire.

Police say the father, 53-year-old Anthony Snow, of Covington, died from his injuries. 9-year-old Victor, 11-year-old Mary, and 13-year-old Joseph were also killed.

All three children were part of Newport Independent Public Schools. Snow was the father of two of the three children.

"The sudden loss of life is always a tragedy, but the pain is deeper when young children are suddenly taken from us," reads the district's statement in part. "Grief counselors will be available the rest of the week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Newport Intermediate School. We ask everyone to remember this family in their prayers."

The mother, 34-year-old Ishia Palmisano, was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia with serious injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.