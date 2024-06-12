Watch Now
Four people arrested following overnight shooting in Lexington neighborhood

Posted at 8:48 AM, Jun 12, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that four men were arrested following a shooting that happened overnight in a neighborhood.

According to police, they responded to a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Lansdowne Drive.

When arriving on the scene, police say they were able to locate the origin of the shooting at a residence on Ormond Circle.

As a result of the shooting, police say there were no injuries, but four adult males were arrested and are facing several charges.

