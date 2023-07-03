Fourth of July festivities across the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky ( LEX 18) — All across the Bluegrass there are many activities that are happening to celebrate the Fourth of July. Here are a few ways you and your loved ones can celebrate:

Festivals



Versailles:

Versailles and Woodford County's Annual 4th of July Bash

Versailles and Woodford County will host their annual 4th of July Bash. The festival will start at 6 p.m. The event will include refreshments, carnival games, live music, and over 20 vendors. To end the night, the festival will showcase a display of fireworks.

Lexington:

Lexington 4th of July: Festival & Market

At the Courthouse Plaza and 5/3 Pavilion at Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park, the City of Lexington will have a Fourth of July Festival. The festival will include children's activities, food and beverage vendors, and arts & crafts. The event will also have live music from artists such as “ Boogie G and the Titanics,” “Beth Burden” and so much more. The festival will take place before and after the Lexington parade.

Richmond:

4th of July Celebration

Richmond will be having its annual 4th of July celebration at Lake Reba Park. The celebration will start at 5 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. with a fireworks display. The event will have free Adventure Falls mini golf, Paradise Cove free swim, live music and plenty of food and drinks.

Parades

Lexington:

Fourth of July Parade

Lexington will have its annual 4th of July parade. The parade will move down Main Street from Midland to Mill Street. The parade will start at noon.

Georgetown:

4th of July Parade

Georgetown will have this year's Fourth of July parade at the American Legion Post 24. The parade will start at 11 a.m., this year’s theme being “Dreams Come True in the Red, White, and Blue.”

Firework Shows



Frankfort VFW Post 4075 Annual Fireworks Display

This year’s firework display will take place off of Taylor Avenue. The show will be dedicated to Sterling “Foxy” Tracey, a Korean War veteran. The firework display will start at 9:30 p.m.

Lexington Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Lexington’s firework display will start at 10 p.m. and take place on Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

Nicholasville's 2023 Independence Day Fireworks Show

Nicholasville’s firework show will be hosted by R.J. Corman. The gates will open at 8 p.m. and remain open until 9:30 p.m. or until capacity has been reached.

Races

Lexington:

Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run

Lexington will have two races this Fourth of July, the Bluegrass 10,000 and the Fun Run. The races will be located on the corner of Main Street and North Limestone. The Bluegrass 10,000 will start at 7:25 a.m. while the Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Frankfort:

The Great Buffalo Trace 5k

The Great Buffalo Trace 5k will take place on the Buffalo Trace Distillery Campus. The race will start at 8 a.m.

