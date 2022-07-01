Fourth of July weekend travel expected to be busy this year

(LEX 18) — A record number of Americans are expected to hit the road ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. AAA expects 48 million people to travel this weekend, including a record number of 42 million by car.

AAA of the Bluegrass reports more than 660,000 people in Kentucky will travel via car for the holiday weekend.

A big factor when it comes to car travel right now is the price of gas, which has recently seen slight improvements.

The national average for gas is $4.86 a gallon, according to AAA. That's about a $0.09 drop from the prior week.

AAA reports the average price of gas in Kentucky is about $4.55. The price of gas one year ago was hovering around $3 dollars a gallon in Lexington, according to GasBuddy.com.

Data from the Transportation Security Administration is showing that travel heading into the Fourth of July weekend is busy and on par with 2019.

For those flying this weekend, flight cancellations are expected. Some airlines are saying it's because of staffing issues.

Delta Air Lines says off duty pilots have been picketing in airports across the country, with union representatives saying these pilots are set to work more overtime this year than in 2018 and 2019 combined.