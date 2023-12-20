France’s Diner feeding Hazard community for decades

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — “Right here in town, this is the only home-cooked place you can eat at.”

That’s the review from Jake Toler, who has been eating at France’s Diner almost every day for 30 years.

“We eat two meals a day here. We always eat breakfast and supper here. Seven days a week.”

High praise for the humble spot paying homage to the City of Hazard’s history.

From back and white composites of the old downtown to candid photos of when music legends like Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty came to town.

Nostalgic décor is scattered throughout the small, cozy restaurant, paired with a myriad of homestyle meals for customers to choose from.

“I like the food. I like the people. I love Frances,” Toler said.

“She’s an amazing woman.”

Frances Napier is the owner and namesake of the diner, hard at work cooking for the community for 57 years.

“Well, I’ve been at this 57 years. I just come over here from my hometown and this lady wanted me to come down and talk to her. She needed somebody to work. I went down there, and I got started,” Napier said.

Napier’s dedication to her craft knows no bounds. She is in the kitchen working before the sun comes up and well after it has set.

Jake Toler has witnessed all of it over the years.

“Sometimes I’d be here at three o’clock in the morning, and she would be in the kitchen working. Sometimes I’d go down 10, 11 o’clock at night she’d still be there,” Toler said.

“She’s just work, work, work. That’s all she knows.”

Toler remembered seeing Napier come to the diner directly after leaving the hospital.

More than enough to show how much this woman cares about her work and her customers.

“I have a lot of wonderful customers. I meet them all. They’re all nice, and I have a lot of friends,” Napier said.

“I want them to be happy and feel good that they are going to get what they want and what they expect.”

57 years is a long time, especially with the long hours Napier keeps to care for her restaurant.

However, when asked about calling it quits anytime soon, Napier’s answer was short, concise, and frankly expected.

“No, I don’t plan on it,” Napier said.

France’s Diner is located at 1315 Combs Road in Hazard.

You can keep up with what they have going on by clicking here.