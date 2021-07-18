Frankfort addiction recovery rally aims to make treatment resources more accessible

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A recovery rally hosted by Capitol Voices of Change drew in a large crowd on Saturday to celebrate those recovering from addiction and share resources with those looking for help.

The event took place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Thorn Hill Learning Center.

It featured food trucks, activities for kids, speakers, and various booths with substance abuse treatment resources.

“The opposite of addiction is connection. So if you're in here, and you're walking around, you're meeting these people and you're getting their numbers, you're getting connected. You have someone to call that moment that you need them,” said rally organizer Kayla Hemce.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a record 93,000 Americans died of a drug overdose in 2020, a 30 percent increase from the previous year.

Hemce said she doesn’t want to see any more lives lost because people didn’t know where to turn to for help.

“That is exactly why we’re doing this is because we’ve lost so many that should be sitting here. Maybe if these resources were available, they would be sitting here with us,” Hemce said.

Amanda Bickers, who spoke about her 20-year battle with addiction on stage during the rally, said she believes the rally will be a blessing to many people.

“I think that it gives people that are still struggling a lot of hope,” Bickers said. “There are so many people that are willing to help and it’s worth it. Your life is worth it.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with substance abuse, below are some resources: